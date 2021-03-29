The Klamath Lake Regional Housing Center, a nonprofit under the South Central Oregon Economic Development Districtm is looking for homeowners in need of major home repairs.
KLRHC is under contract with Klamath County to manage the Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Program.
The parameters include that the homeowner identifies as low to moderate total family median income; the home is owner occupied; is a single-family residence; mobile/manufactured homes on private property only; resides in Klamath Falls, Keno, Malin, Merrill, Chemult, Gilchrist, Sprague River, Beatty, or Bly.
The eligible home repairs include septic/sewer repair and replacement; water lines repair and replacement; electrical upgrades; plumbing concerns within the home; roof repair and replacement; asbestos removal and abatement; foundation repairs and heating systems.
The program offers up to $25,000 to complete the home repairs.
Those that do not qualify for the program are homeowners who have a lien against their home; the homeowner has a reverse mortgage; resides in a mobile/manufactured home in a park; there is a credit/collection concern; or is past due on their property taxes.
However, if these concerns are resolved, a person can apply for the program but would have to provide the documentation showing the resolution.
Program Manager, Pamela Ruddock, said that KLRHC had a waitlist when Klamath County applied for the program, some on the waitlist have been removed due to either selling their homes, getting repairs done, or choosing not to respond to communications for the program. Some of these homeowners have been on this list for two years.
For more information, contact Pamela Ruddock at 541-884-5593 or via email at pam@scoedd.org.