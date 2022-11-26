America Census Begins

The U.S. Social Security Administration has created a new office to serve as a new centralized point for government outreach and data collection related to indigenous persons and tribes.

The federal agency announced the new Office of Native American Partnerships will help administer programs and outreach to American Indians and Alaska Natives.