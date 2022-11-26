Rosemary Henry, left, and Kaziah Therichik prepare for an Alaska Native dance in honor of the arrival of Census bureau director Steven Dillingham, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Toksook Bay, Alaska. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The U.S. Social Security Administration has created a new office to serve as a new centralized point for government outreach and data collection related to indigenous persons and tribes.
The federal agency announced the new Office of Native American Partnerships will help administer programs and outreach to American Indians and Alaska Natives.
Acting SSA Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said the office will a primary contact for tribal and indigenous communities. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to reducing barriers to ensure people who are eligible for our benefits receive them,” Kijakazi said. “Establishing our new Office of Native American Partnerships strengthens that commitment by providing Tribal communities more representation and a strong advocate, messenger, and facilitator within Social Security’s Office of the Commissioner.”
Native Americans have higher poverty rates than the general U.S. population — 20.1% compared to 11.8%, according to a SSA report earlier this year.
"At least four of the ten poorest counties in the are located on Indian reservations,” according to the federal report.
The analysis found rates of Native Americans with disabilities receiving Social Security benefits also lags the broader population.
“Additionally, the office will conduct ongoing data collection and analysis to improve outreach to tribal communities,” SSA said in an announcement of the new federal office.