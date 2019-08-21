It’s a new era for one of the premier Class 1A volleyball programs in the state.
Taking over of the Hosanna Christian volleyball team is pair of coaches that will share the head-coach title, Cara Crosby and Holly Rice, who will replace former coach Sue Thompson.
Crosby played college volleyball at Linn Benton Community College and at Whitworth University and Rice has been an assistant to the program for many years.
“Since it’s been such a strong, winning program we don’t want that to fall off just because there’s a new coach or new people in charge,” Crosby said. “Change is hard for a lot of people. With Holly, she knows how it’s been and I bring a fresh perspective with the girls and with drills. That’s going to be a good mix.”
Two returning players that the team is leaning on to help bring some of the players who have a year or less experience in the sport is senior Makayla Johnston and junior Jade Jackson.
“I see them as leaders on the court with how they act and play,” Crosby said. “We are going to work on their voice too because that will be a good thing for them. The younger girls also look up to them with how they play.”
Johnston and Jackson also have a firm grasp on their respective positions, while the others are still trying to find theirs.
“They are going to be in the same position change because we are going to utilize their skills that they have developed over the years,” Rice said. “We are putting people in roles that they may not have played before. That can be a challenge but most of them are willing to step up to that challenge for their team.”
The Lions have been postseason bound in each season dating back to 2006. Seven times they placed at the state tournament and twice advanced to the championship match. Hosanna Christian has also dominated the Mountain Valley League, winning four consecutive league titles.
Last season was one of its best, winning 30 games and finished third at the state tournament, while also winning the Basin Best Tournament for the second year in a row. During league play, the Lions didn’t lose a single set.
A repeat performance may prove to be difficult with the coaching transition and turnover of players. Four seniors — Merdith Bush, Kya Nelson, Mirian Levesque and Julia Brancacio — have graduated and Hosanna will also have to replace two starters from last season that aren’t playing this season.
“We have a completely new team from last year, we have a lot of players coming up, we lost a significant number (of players),” Rice said, pointing to last year’s team photo hanging above the entrance to the gym. “We have three or four (from that photo) that will actually be playing with us. We have a solid program so we are still going to bring it all season, but it will be different.”
““We have a good solid core group of girls,” Crosby said. “Just trying to figure out using those core group and adding on to that so we have options. We are just working on being a close-knit team because that helps with communication on and off the court, we are coming in ready to work hard every day.”
It’s less than two weeks until the the Lions open their season against Klamath Union, so it’s too early to tell how the season will unfold, both Jackson and Johnston are confident that they can keep the program at the level its been accustomed to reaching.
“We have the ability to be the top of our league,” Jackson said. “We just have to stay focused.”
“We just have to try really hard this year but we have the ability,” Johnston echoed.