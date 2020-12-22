Mary Kenneally-Putnam didn’t let COVID-19 stop her from her dream: opening and owning her own consignment store.
Rare Bird opened in downtown Klamath Falls on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, when people were encouraged to come downtown and shop local. Putnam called that day “overwhelming,” but said people were very supportive.
When she was looking for a job after returning to Klamath, she said she wasn’t going to let the pandemic keep her down. Putnam channeled her background in retail and sales into her own business.
“I was raised by ranchers,” she said. “And there’s always a job. When you’re down and out, you pull your bootstraps up and you do something. When I wasn’t able to find a job, and I saw the void in the community, I thought, why not?”
Putnam took over the 811 Main Street storefront previously occupied by a former consignment boutique, Periwinkle. Although Putnam is not affiliated with the previous business, she said upon her return to the area, she saw the community need for a quality consignment store.
Consignment is a tricky business to open during the COVID-19 pandemic, because people are bringing pieces in from their homes. She said they let items sit for 48 hours before steaming them and handling them with gloves.
She thinks people are doing a good job following public health rules and guidelines in her store. She, too, is working hard to comply with best practices to stop the spread of COVID-19 to ensure her young business stays afloat.
She knew she wanted to be downtown for the sense of community that thrives there. Now, she’s neighbors with some of the store owners she used to work for, like Kendall and John Bell who own Poppy.
“I knew I wanted to be on Main Street, because I love downtown main streets of any little town,” she said. “It was time for me to be my own boss.”
What’s kept her going in this first month has been the feedback she’s received from those who come in. Customers from Lakeview to Tulelake to Keno have thanked her for opening up for the community.
“This community has just been so generous,” she said. “They come in, it’s like, ‘thank you for coming ... thank you for being here,’” she said. “I hear that every single day, and it has brought tears to my eyes a few times. Because just when I’m doubting myself, that’s about the time I hear that, and it means a lot to me. Because it probably isn’t the most ideal time, but we’ll all get through this, together, as a community.”
When asked about why she opened a business during a pandemic, Putnam simply responds: “Why not?”
“I love people, and I like retail, so I guess it’s in my blood,” she said.
She’s not oblivious to the ways many businesses are struggling, however.
“We do say a little prayer every night that this is going to work,” she said. “And for my community, because Klamath and surrounding areas — we’re good people here.”
The name, Rare Bird, came from a childhood nickname given to her by her teacher. She became emotional reflecting on the origins of the name after her teacher called her that following the death of her father.
Looking back, Putnam has a new appreciation for her dad’s strict parenting and work ethic. When she was younger, she’d be frustrated when she wasn’t allowed to do the things her friends were doing because she had to help her dad with chores around the ranch. Now she understands now the lessons he was teaching her about hard work and perseverance.
Looking around her business, she’s grateful for those lessons now.
“Sometimes my dad would be the toughest boss, but now I get why,” she said. “As you become an adult you understand why.”