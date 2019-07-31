LAKEVIEW — A gathering honoring the publication of a new book about the history of the Lake County Round-Up, which will celebrate its 100th consecutive year of rodeos over the upcoming Labor Day Weekend, is 2 p.m. Friday at the Lake County Chamber of Commerce office in Lakeview.
The gathering will serve as a public "launch party" for the full-color, coffee table sized book, "100 Years of Lake County Round-Up: Eight Seconds of Heaven and Hell." The 176-page, hardback book features more than 300 photos, most of them color, and was written by Lakeview author Marie Lee.
"It just came out beautifully," said Lee. "I did the research and I am the book's author, but a lot of people made it possible." She credits Ray Simms, who oversaw financial aspects; Ben Adair, who assisted with photos; Janine Simms, a team member; CeCe Montgomery, research assistant; and Larry Holloway of Holloway Photography.
The book, which costs $50, is available in Lakeview at the Lake County Chamber of Commerce, Howard's Drugs, Warner Creek Mercantile, and the Lake County Examiner office. Funding for the book was provided by the Lake County Historical Society and the Past Presidents of the Lake County Rodeo Association. Other financial assistance was provided by the Collins-McDonald Fund and the Lake County Cultural Coalition.
Researching, writing
Lee, who has written historically based books about Lake County and her family, including "At the Ranch Beneath the Rim" and "The View From God's Country," said she spent 18 months researching and writing the book. "I pried every minute of my last year and a half into it."
She said the book is intended to serve two purposes.
"Probably the biggest part for Lake County is to recognize a group of people and their descendants who have been able for a hundred years to keep the Round-Up alive. I didn't realize until I did the research that it's a 'Wow' story. These men, and early days it was men, were dedicated to what they were doing. They kept working at it, readjusting and adding side events. It's not just a rodeo," Lee said, noting events include a ranch rodeo, sanctioned roping event and, because of the large number of rodeo entrants, "overflow" rodeo competition.
Despite economic ups and down in Lake County, Lee notes Lakeview, a town of about 2,300 people, and people in the rural area have kept the rodeo alive. In recent years she said the Round-Up and Fair, traditionally held over the Labor Day weekend, has thrived.
"It's gotten bigger and bigger. And it's all volunteers," she said, crediting members of the Round-Up Association and sponsors, including such major sponsors as Ed Staub & Sons, TNet Broadband, and Dog Lake Construction.
Generations of competition
Lee said a second purpose of the book is to celebrate and remember generations of rodeo competitors, a group of cowboys that has evolved over the decades. Of the current generation of rodeo cowboys, she notes, "They're professional athletes and they're competing for fame, dollars and sponsorships." In contrast, generations-ago rodeo cowboys were "carefree, devil-may-care" buckaroos who "just wanted to make enough money to make it to the next rodeo" and worked on ranches during the off-season to earn wages and hone their skills by riding and roping rough-stock ranch horses and bulls. Among the old-time cowboys mentioned in "100 Years" are Boss Richardson, Bill Brown, Ross Dollarhide Jr., Dally Givan, Perry Ivory, Jesse Stahl and Ray Blasingame.
Although Lee has published other books, she admits she was anxious about "100 Years" because of its scope and importance in recording a significant aspect of Lake County history. Those concerns evaporated when copies arrived earlier this month.
"This was a challenging book but when it arrived, Wow! It is so beautiful. The pictures are just so overwhelmingly good. People who've seen the book really like the photos and people who've read it really like the stories. I knew when I saw it that we needed to have a reception," Lee said, referring to Friday afternoon's gathering at the chamber office.
For more information about the book reception, rodeo, fair and other events, contact the Lake County Chamber, 126 N. E St., Lakeview, at 541-947-6040 or www.allaboutlakecounty.com.