The Biden administration is launching a new effort aimed at better connecting rural communities to federal agencies and their economic development programs.
The White House is launching a new Rural Partners Network initiative involving federal agencies such as the U.S. Departments of Treasury, Interior and Agriculture, as well as the Small Business Administration and community and economic development groups, local agencies and Native American tribes.
The RPN effort is kicking off with regional efforts in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico and Arizona with plans to expand to other rural areas. The White House launched the program Wednesday, April 19.
“Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA and its federal partners are committed to unlocking the full potential of rural America by investing in its people and the unique visions they have for the places they call home,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Rural America is incredibly diverse – economically, racially, culturally and geographically. What makes sense for one community may not for another. The Rural Partners Network will help communities get funding for investments that create long-lasting benefits for their communities, especially those that have been overlooked in the past. By providing one-on-one support to these communities, we can lay the foundation for people to build healthy, successful futures on their own terms.”
Each rural area included in the federal effort will have a dedicated team to focus on economic development efforts. Rural areas — including in southern Oregon and northern California — face challenges ranging from jobs and economic growth to a rise in fentanyl overdoses, digital divide challenges and the impacts of droughts.
Rural areas went overwhelmingly for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election though President Joe Biden and Democrats are hoping to make some inroads into rural areas by promoting economic development and community investments.