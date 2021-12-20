Families from the area line up outside Linman Hall starting at 9 a.m. The first 100 children received a twin-size mattress, box spring, bed frame, mattress protector, sheet set, pillow and stuffed animal.
Despite the chill in the air, Basin families lined up for their chance at a free bed on Sunday.
The first 100 children in line received a twin-sized mattress, box spring, bed frame, mattress protector, sheet set, a pillow and a stuffed sheep, thanks to both Bedroom Gallery and Legacy Furniture.
“I want people to hear that good and great things happen out of Klamath Falls,” said Ken Padilla, owner of both of the local businesses. “The whole thought is if we all try together, we can all make a difference to somebody or something.”
Padilla was initially concerned about the shipment getting in on time due to the recent winter weather, but after a few delays, all the mattresses, frames and accessories made it to Klamath with time to spare.
Families lined up outside Linman Hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds as early as 9 a.m. When the doors opened at 1 p.m., all 100 were quickly distributed.
Landon Roseir, 9, and his mom, Joli, were 87th in line. The experience far exceeded their expectations, Joli said.
“I think this really helped make his day,” she said. “Not just the mattress, but the box screen and the frame and the pillow, it is above and beyond.”
The Rosier family moved to Klamath Falls three years ago.
“We came from Southern California when we moved up here and they don't do things like this,” Joli said. “This community has really shown us a lot of hospitality. The giving, it's really nice.”
Diego Zendejas, 16, came with his grandmother and two younger brothers from Merrill.
“This is crazy,” he said. “This is something that when I was much younger we couldn't really have so it's cool to finally be able to sleep on a bed, something that can help me and my brothers out, too.”
By 1:45 p.m., all the mattresses and accessories had been given out by Padilla’s employees and their families. The beds new owners were help each other load up.
Padilla said that in the past, other community members would help transport the beds wherever they needed to go.
“It's just about neighbor helping neighbor,” he said. “That's kind of what we're trying to stir up. And that's the emotion that we're looking for: This reaching out to your fellow person and just being helpful and resourceful and just bring some joy."
