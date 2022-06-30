The National Basketball Association’s Portland Trail Blazers have donated $25,000 to financially an Oregon fund that will help women travel to the state for abortions.
The Blazers donation is going to Seeding Justice (a regional racial and social justice group) to help with the development and implementation of Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Fund.
The $15 million state fund was created and financed by the Oregon Legislature in response to conservative states such as Texas and Idaho approving restrictions on abortions.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade now allows more than two dozen states to restrict or ban abortions.
The state effort looks to pay for travel and other costs for women from states with abortion restrictions to come to Oregon to terminate their pregnancies.
“Seeding Justice is so grateful to the Portland Trail Blazers for this gift. Abortion access in Oregon will be stronger with the support of partners like them who believe in reproductive justice and freedom for all,” said Se-ah-dom Edmo, executive director for Seeding Justice.
The Portland-based nonprofit is spearheading the state’s abortion fund in conjunctions with abortion rights supporters such as Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and
Trail Blazers said in a statement the pro-abortion access donation centers on equity.
“The Trail Blazers are committed to fighting for equity. We recognize the importance of supporting the organizations that actively work to end health care disparities within our communities. As a corporate citizen, we chose to support the Oregon Reproductive Healthcare Fund due to its far-reaching support of citizens, and with the hope that it will help produce more equitable health outcomes across our great state. We commend and applaud Seeding Justice and all the health care practitioners working diligently to provide every Oregonian access to vital health care services regardless of their background or socioeconomic status”.
The NBA team’s donation is the first from a business and a professional sports team to the abortion access fund.
A number of major U.S. brands and corporations — including Nike, Macy’s, Starbucks, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walt Disney Co. and Yelp — are promising pay for abortion travel costs for women in states with prohibitions.
Abortion rights supporters expect to see a surge in abortions in states such as Oregon and Illinois which are in the “pro-choice” camp but also border on “pro-life” states with looming restrictions on abortion rights. The Oregon fund could also be used for new and mobile abortion clinics, to help reproductive health operations with equipment and staff and offer abortion access near the Idaho border with post-Roe restrictions looing
The Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy group that backs abortion, lists Oregon as the state most protective of abortions in the country. In 2020, more than one in five total pregnancies ended with an abortion. There more than 930,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2020, according to new data from Guttmacher.
Abortion rights opponents are criticizing the Trail Blazers and big corporate brands support for abortion rights.
Laura Echevarria, director of communications for the National Right to Life Committee, said the societal rules under Roe tell women their quality of life and future success, especially careers, hinges on abortion access.
“Society has built on that concept since 1973,” Echvarria said.
She contends a broader message from business and sports teams supporting abortion s is that women need to unencumbered by child birth and motherhood in order succeed — and compete with men.
“It’s telling them to be much more like men,” she said of the abortion travel benefits and actions such as the Trail Blazers financial contribution. “In order for them to succeed they have to be more like men.”
The NRLC and some other conservative groups had their websites hacked on Thursday, June 30, as the post-Roe abortion debate heads in multiple directions.
During a NATO summit in Spain, U.S. President Joe Biden criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to allow for state-by-state approaches to abortion.
Biden also voiced support for eroding the U.S. Senate’s supermajority filibuster rules to overcome opposition to codifying abortion rights and progressive voting rights efforts.
“The one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States on overruling not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy,” said Biden when asked about domestic situations in the U.S. during a press conference in Madrid on Thursday.
We’ve been a leader in the world in terms of personal rights and privacy rights, and it is a mistake, in my view, for the Supreme Court to do what it did.”
Biden and Democrats bid to undo filibuster rules which required 60 votes for many proposals in the U.S. Senate rather than a simple majority face opposition from Republicans. Previous filibuster erosion efforts were hamstrung by opposition from the GOP along with Democratic U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
Abortion rights advocates are also challenging state abortion restrictions even after the overturning of Roe. Some of those challenges focus on whether abortions are still protected state constitutional protections and privacy laws.
Cathi Herrod, president of the Center for Arizona Policy (which opposes abortion rights), said there will be fights in courtrooms, state legislatures, the 2022 midterm elections.
The conservative ruling on abortion could also help drive support from Evangelicals for former President Donald Trump if he make a third run for the White House 2024.
Trump’s three SCOTUS nominees (Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch) helped move the court from a 5-4 panel in favor of abortion rights to a 5-4 ruling
“President Trump nominated judges throughout this country committed to constitutional governance and principles. His three Supreme Court nominees have held to a judicial philosophy that interprets the law, not makes the law,” Herrod said.
A number of professional teams, sports media companies and sports personalities, including Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James, have spoken out in favor of abortion rights and have criticized the decision. Other teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, have used their social media platforms to press for new gun policies after recent mass shootings in Texas and Buffalo.
The Walt Disney Co. has also faced push back from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans who were upset with the company's opposition to a state law restricting early elementary school instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity. Disney and other opponents labeled the Florida law as "Don't Say Gay." Conservatives counters that the law is about age-appropriate classroom discussion.
Florida lawmakers have erased some of Disney's self-governance on its land holdings in Orlando and they also want to look at preferential copyright treatments for the entertainment conglomerate which also owns ESPN and ABC.
Nike, Apple, the NBA and other U.S. companies have also been criticized for staying quite on China and its human rights abuses.