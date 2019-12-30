Natural Grocers will open its first Klamath Falls store in the Jefferson Square shopping complex in mid-January. The first day of business at the newly renovated location, at 2740 S. Sixth St., will be Wednesday, Jan. 15. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 8:25 a.m. at the store.
The grocery chain has 157 stores in the United States and is known for its organic food. Natural Grocers started in 1955 when Margaret and Philip Isely were doing door-to-door sales of nutrition books and bread.
“We are empowering the health and wellness in the communities we serve by offering the highest-quality products at always affordable prices, free one-on-one sessions with our in-store Nutritional Health Coaches, environmentally friendly practices and by providing our employees with great jobs that pay well,” wrote Pamela Lipshitz, public relations director for Natural Grocers, in a statement to the Herald and News.
According to Lipshitz, the store is bringing 22 jobs to Klamath Falls, and all except for one position has been filled already.
“We are currently looking to fill the position for the store’s Nutritional Health Coach,” Lipshitz wrote.
According to the Natural Grocers website, the store only sells organic and GMO-free produce, pasture-based dairy and antibiotic and hormone-free meats. The store also carries dietary supplements, household items, pet supplies, body care products and books.
The first 100 customers on Jan. 15 will receive gift bags containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils. Natural Grocers will also host a “Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes” in which nine customers in line for the opening will win gift cards to the grocery store.
From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. the store will have a gluten-free muffin sampling and an ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Vendors will also be putting on demonstrations in the store all day.