A native plant sale to celebrate Earth Day and Oregon Wildflower Appreciation Week is planned for April 25 at the Klamath County Museum.
The sale is cosponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.
“We will be offering a limited variety of shrubs and wildflowers,” said Todd Kepple, manager of the Klamath County Museum. “We had been planning to offer this sale as part of a larger Earth Day event downtown, but since that event has been canceled, we’re implementing Plan B.”
All orders for plants must be prepaid by calling the museum at 541-882-1000 no later than April 22. Each customer will be assigned a time to pick up their order on April 25 at the back of the museum building.
Orders cannot be placed in person as the museum is closed due to the coronavirus. No new sales will be offered on April 25.
Shrubs being offered include redosier dogwood and golden currant in 1-gallon pots for $10 each.
Chokecherry in 5-gallon pots is available for $15 each.
Showy milkweed and Oregon sunshine in 1-gallon pots will cost $10 each.
All of the plant species being offered have been growing for several years in a native plant garden at the museum, and can be viewed before the April 25 sale.
Native Plant Appreciation Week is conducted each year by the Native Plant Society of Oregon. The Klamath Basin Chapter of the society offers programs and events throughout the year.
Other native events planned for later in the spring include a native plant walk at the museum on May 2, and a sale of wildflowers and shrubs on May 16. Events in May could be impacted or postponed depending on requirements for social distancing.