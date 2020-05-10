The U.S. Forest Service will continue to maintain alignment with state “Stay at Home” orders by beginning the phased transition to reopen some developed recreation sites on National Forests in Oregon in coming weeks, according to a news release.
Forest supervisors and staff are planning how to safely reopen areas and facilities in a phased manner.
“Our recreation landscape is interconnected, and changes to access will have an impact across many jurisdictions. Decisions about what sites to reopen, and when, involves careful consideration of potential effects on nearby communities,” said Glenn Casamassa, regional forester for the Pacific Northwest Region of the USDA Forest Service. “A deliberate process and a gradual transition will also allow us to reopen individual locations while prioritizing the safety of our employees and volunteers.”
Currently, Forest Service roads, trails, and dispersed areas are open on most National Forests in Oregon and Washington.
Hunting and fishing are also allowed in undeveloped areas on National Forest lands in accordance with state laws and if the area isn’t affected by a closure order.
Forest visitors are reminded to check forest websites for current conditions, including any seasonal or area closures, prior to their visit.
As developed sites reopen, please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more. Visitors should be prepared to be self-sufficient as possible, since many services — including visitor centers, restrooms, and trash collection — may remain unavailable.