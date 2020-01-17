KUAOTUNU, New Zealand — Mystery is a genre I love to read but fail to write often. Even investigative journalism is a reach for me, and I’ve spent almost seven — wow, seven — years as a journalist in some capacity.
Sure, I’ve written about food and fishing and travel with a mystery angle, but the investigative process of finding which restaurant serves the best breakfast in Oregon (it’s Lion and Owl in Eugene, for the record) or which lure will catch big trout most consistently (it’s a trade secret withheld) are ultimately trivial in comparison to the likes of Koontz, King or Christie anyway.
That said, there is one lone tale from the annals of my fishing past replete with intrigue, uncertainty and dread. So cuddle up with your loved ones around a fire, grab some hot cocoa and lean in.
Unsuspecting
This mystery begins as all good mysteries do, in a sleepy town you’ve probably never heard of with an everyman and his ordinary life.
The man, of course, was me.
The sleepy town was Kuaotunu, a coastal village in New Zealand’s Coromandel where “tranquil” and “idyllic: are locked in an eternal struggle to determine which makes the better adjective for the subtitle under “Kuaotunu” on the town’s quaint wooden sign.
The town’s namesake river wends lazily through the floodplain and into the Tasman Sea along grassy slopes so strangely manicured and unlike the coastline in most places that it invokes a surreality reminiscent of Super Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom, albeit with less turtles.
Seriously. It is a magical place.
A massive, gnarled tree with alien-looking branches stands watch over the mouth of the river. From it’s largest branch hangs a rope swing swaying like a pendulum in the waning light of the afternoon, hypnotizing the small children frolicking nearby to sit and play under its gnarled, foreboding presence.
Along one bank of the river, a campground complete with small cabins hugs the shore while further from the water, at the base of a small hillock, the town’s lone restaurant, Luke’s Kitchen, casts an unassuming shadow over the cars parked out front.
Luke’s Kitchen was, in fact, its name. My name is Luke, and while that small similarity was not lost on me, neither was the connection it drew in my mind to the flagship diner in “Gilmore Girls,” I’m ashamed to admit.
Jandals (that’s Kiwi for flip-flops), guitars and beach bums joined me at every meal here.
Incongruities of Mystery and Rom-Com aside, the diner served a wonderful “Green Mussel Special” that I gorged myself upon at least twice while spending time there before returning to the river to fish for any number of species found in its intertidal zone.
Eels
Dark, slimy writhing beasts resembling serpents lazily patrol the sandy bottom in the lower reaches of the river, speaking to the dark presence tucked below the cover of calm.
I was there fishing, and my target species was the longfin eel, endemic to New Zealand, but I had no such luck. I managed half a dozen species and even hooked two species of eel (shortfin and Australian mottled) but never got my Longfin.
When chasing the eels, I was sightfishing, and I noticed a lot. With my eyes intent and fixed on the water below, I noticed a lot of little fish darting around on the bottom. They looked like sculpins, so I figured I’d be able to catch a few with the tiny jigs I used Stateside.
Plot thickens
My instincts were correct. The tiny fish barely longer than my finger devoured the small jig.
This fish was both “totes adorbs” and hideous — sort of like Furby. They were dark brown, mottled with black, loosely resembling a sculpin but clearly not one.
Unfortunately, I had no idea what they were. Not that day, not that week, not when I left New Zealand almost a month later.
The inability to define the dark presence of the fish haunted me for years. Seriously, years.
I bought a few books about fish identification, including Vic Dunaway’s “Sport Fish of the Pacific” later in 2013. Nothing.
I read countless papers, species lists, and forums. Nothing.
2014 came and went without an answer.
It grew into an obsession with overcoming my failure and finding the identity of this dark presence. It was black hole in my species list, and it haunted me, so I let the failure drift to the back of my mind, allowing it to linger at the edge of memory.
Cold case
Years passed, and I revisited this “Unknown New Zealand Species” as I’d marked it in my records. In writing the story of each and every species I’ve caught on my blog, www.caughtovgard.com, I knew this one was fast-approaching, and I refused to have an unidentified species on my list.
On a whim, I decided to read an article about New Zealand’s marine reserves. It included a contact email for questions, and I decided to give it a try, so I composed an email.
Within 48 hours, I got a reply:
“Hi Luke,
Your fish is the estuarine triplefin, Forsterygion nigripenne. Note the three dorsal fins from which it gets its name (bullies only have one or two). The triplefins are mostly a marine group but this species penetrates into estuaries and the lower reaches of rivers that are a bit brackish.
Regards,
Malcolm Francis”
I was speechless. I had an ID! After five years of searching, my #SpeciesQuest within a #SpeciesQuest had come to an end with a simple email.
While the alien fish wasn’t truly an alien, it was an E.T., or estuarine triplefin, and I mused about that as I closed the only cold case I’ve ever lived.
Read more at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com.