Everyone following COVID-19 coverage has witnessed the community movements popping up worldwide — Italians making music together from separate balconies, Parisians in adjacent apartment windows clapping for healthcare workers, Zumba enthusiasts dancing together on separate lawns.
Enter Klamath’s “Round of Applause on Your Doorstep!” Klamath Falls City School District music teacher Kayla McPherson – “Mrs. Mac” to her students – invites the Klamath community to join her (on separate doorsteps) every Monday and Friday at 5:30 p.m. in a round of applause to encourage one another during this time of social distancing and uncertainty.
“Concerts and activities are canceled or postponed indefinitely, but we still have plenty of rounds of applause to give,” said McPherson. “Let’s lift one another’s spirits and cheer on our community!”
The first two rounds of “Round of Applause on Your Doorstep” will be held Monday, April 6 and Friday, April 10. Both will celebrate the entire community.
Future rounds will be dedicated to healthcare professionals, seniors and retirement communities, homeschooling parents, workers providing essential services, and other specific groups deserving encouragement.
Participants can stay connected to the movement through YouTube and the Facebook page Klamath Kidz for Music.