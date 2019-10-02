Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Observation of the moon and the planets Jupiter and Saturn will be offered during a star party event sponsored by the Klamath County Museum on Saturday, Oct. 5, according to a news release.

The free event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the soccer field at the YMCA, 1221 S. Alameda Ave.

“We’ll get a good look at some of the topography of the moon’s surface during the first-quarter phase this weekend,” said Greg Christensen, a museum volunteer coordinating the event.

Anyone who has a telescope is welcome to join the event, said museum Manager Todd Kepple.

“If someone has a telescope that they need help with, they can show up early and get some assistance in setting up,” Kepple said.

Other upcoming astronomy events include:

n Nov. 11 – Mercury transit across the sun

n Nov. 23 – Venus meets Jupiter

n Dec. 28 – Moon and Venus photo op

For more information call the museum at 541-882-1000.

