Observation of the moon and the planets Jupiter and Saturn will be offered during a star party event sponsored by the Klamath County Museum on Saturday, Oct. 5, according to a news release.
The free event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the soccer field at the YMCA, 1221 S. Alameda Ave.
“We’ll get a good look at some of the topography of the moon’s surface during the first-quarter phase this weekend,” said Greg Christensen, a museum volunteer coordinating the event.
Anyone who has a telescope is welcome to join the event, said museum Manager Todd Kepple.
“If someone has a telescope that they need help with, they can show up early and get some assistance in setting up,” Kepple said.
Other upcoming astronomy events include:
n Nov. 11 – Mercury transit across the sun
n Nov. 23 – Venus meets Jupiter
n Dec. 28 – Moon and Venus photo op
For more information call the museum at 541-882-1000.