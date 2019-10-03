An informational meeting on the Klamath County Museum’s Amtrak docent program will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the museum, 1451 Main St., according to a news release. Anyone interested in becoming a docent on the train is invited to attend.
Docents provide an interpretive program for passengers on the Coast Starlight route between Klamath Falls and Eugene. The route passes through the communities of Chiloquin, Chemult and Oakridge, crossing the Cascade Mountain range near Willamette Pass.
The volunteer work requires completion of a training program, an aptitude for public speaking and willingness to put in a long day, according to Klamath County Museum manager Todd Kepple.
Volunteers must purchase a script for the presentation, but do not have to buy tickets for the train trip.
Volunteer docents board the train around 8 a.m. in Klamath Falls and make the four-hour trip to Eugene, providing narration about features such as lakes, forests, wildlife, historic sites and geology.
Docents usually have a four-hour layover in Eugene before boarding a southbound train for the return to Klamath Falls, arriving around 10 p.m.
Those who are accepted into the program will be asked to make the trip to Eugene once a month.
For more information call the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.