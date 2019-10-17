Citizens for Safe Schools will host its largest fundraiser of the year, the 20th annual Character Counts, and Mentoring Matters banquet on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the 9th Street Venue, according to a news release.
The community is invited to attend to celebrate and enjoy an evening of “Murder Mystery” dinner theater courtesy of a troupe of local actors.
The evening will begin with no-host bar and silent auction, proceed with a brief keynote from Executive Director Robyn Pfeifer and impact statements by several Kids in the Middle mentees, followed by dinner provided by Gino’s, an interactive murder mystery dinner theater, and games.
Seating is limited, and special pricing is included for purchases of tables of eight. Tickets are available through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2ktuPkV, or through the Citizens for Safe Schools office at 731 Main St., Suite 207. For more information, call 541-882-3198 or email info@citizensforsafeschools.org.
For 20 years, Citizens For Safe Schools has provided youth development, character education and mentoring for Klamath County’s “At-Promise” youth, leveraged over 800 volunteers with over 150,000 hours in that tenure, and secured nearly $15 million in grant and fundraising efforts to serve this community. It has one of the most active and broad-based partnerships of public and private supporters in the Klamath Basin. Citizens for Safe Schools’ mission is to create a safe and drug free community where all children, especially those at risk for delinquency, academic failure or victimization have opportunities to build resiliency and character and adults are empowered to help them.