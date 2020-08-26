The Klamath County ballot is set for November, with crowded fields for mayor and city council positions in multiple municipalities.
The filing period to get on the ballot closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Klamath Falls mayoral race is between incumbent Carol Westfall and challengers Bill Adams and James Garland.
Klamath Falls city council has a three-way race for Ward 1 between incumbent Phil Studenberg and challengers Dylan Carlson and Donna Walker.
Mika Blain is the sole candidate for Ward 2 after incumbent Kendall Bell announced she would not seek re-election.
State races
Oregon state Senator Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, is running to keep his seat representing District 28 against Democratic challenger Hugh Placic from Bend.
E Werner Reschke, R-Malin, is seeking re-election to the 56th district of Oregon’s House of Representatives. Faith Leith of Klamath Falls is the Democratic candidate looking to unseat him. The 56th district represents southern Klamath County and part of Lake County, including the cities of Klamath Falls and Lakeview.
State Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, is also up for re-election to the 55th district in Oregon’s House of Representatives against her Democratic challenger Barbara Fontaine of Powell Butte. The 55th district represents parts northern Klamath and Lake Counties.
U.S. Congress
The race for U.S. Representative for Oregon’s Congressional District 2 is between Republican Cliff Bentz of Ontario, Democrat Alex Spenser of Klamath Falls and Libertarian Robert Werch of Grants Pass. This seat representing much of Eastern and Southern Oregon is up for grabs as incumbent Greg Walden is not seeking re-election to the seat he’s held since 1998.
Incumbent Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley is running for re-election. His challenger is Jo Rae Perkins, a Republican who lives in Albany.
Judgeship
A Klamath County Circuit Court Judge seat will be a race between the newly-installed incumbent Alycia Edgeworth Kersey and three challengers: Joshua Guest, Bonnie Lam and Nathan Ratliff.
Outlying cities
All local seats in Merrill are up for election this November, including mayor and four city council positions. Stan Hinton and Melody Smith are not seeking re-election to their council seats.
Gary Robeson and Steve Baley are running for Hinton’s seat in the only contested race in the city. Baley is a retired farmer and has served on the city’s budget committee. Robeson is also retired after a career in safety enforcement with OSHA.
Incumbent mayor Bill Carlson is running unopposed for his spot.
Regina Picke and Dick Carleton are seeking re-election. Carleton has served on Merrill’s city council for 20 years and Picke was appointed to fill Johanne Johnson’s seat in June. Picke is the owner of the Wild Goose Lodge Motel.
Rodney McCollam is the only candidate for Merrill council position 3. According to filing documents, McCollam formerly worked for the National Parks Service.
Three Malin city councilors are seeking re-election with one challenger.
Ryan Batholomew, Rafael Hernandez and Connie Venegas are looking to stay on the council, with Walter Harrison challenging for a spot. The top three candidates in November will win seats on the council.
Chiloquin government won’t see much change with the mayor and three council positions going uncontested. Mayor Julie Bettle and councilors Jill Prewitt and Michelle Ochoa are unopposed for re-election to their seats. Robert Cowie is unopposed for council position 1.
Bonanza races are also uncontested as incumbent mayor Betty Tyree and incumbent councilor Jonathan Hanger filed for re-election. Michael Madden is the sole candidate for council position 1 and Don Nelson will be the only name on the ballot for position 3.