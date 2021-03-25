“Excellent” snow conditions at the Mt. Ashland Ski Area have ski hill managers planning to extend their season by offering a bonus weekend of April 17-18, a week past the area’s scheduled closing time.
As of earlier this week, Mt. Ashland’s snow base is more than five feet deep and more than two feet of snow so far this month.
“We don't want our community to miss out on the best skiing and riding of the season so far,” said general manager Hiram Towle, who noted that because of Spring Break, the ski area has been open daily this week.
Towle said Mt. Ashland’s dummy downhill event is returning on April 11. Guests are asked to create “dummies” on two skis or one snowboard. At the event, as onlookers cheer, the dummies are launched off a massive ramp.
“Get started building that dummy now because the person with the winning dummy gets a free 2021-22 Mt. Ashland season pass,” Towle said. Dummies are judged on appearance, the quality of the airtime and the inevitable crash.
The cost for adults 18 to 69 is $349, juniors 13 to 17 $299 and youth 7 to 12 $174.