The Mt. Ashland Ski Area opened to the general public on Saturday and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through January 4.
All four chairlifts will operate and all of the ski area’s 240 acres will be open. Towle said skiers and snowboarders should expect early season conditions, meaning some obstacles will be present.
“The snow is really good out here today. This latest winter storm brought ample coverage to allow us to open. We are committed to offering skiing and riding to our community any time we can, and we are ready,” Towle said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still surging in Jackson County and throughout the region, he said ski area managers are “committed to protecting the health of guests and staff.” As a result, skiers and riders are asked to follow the following rules.
• Face coverings must be worn around the chairlifts, indoors, and when physical distancing is not possible.
• Guests will be asked to stay home should they present any symptoms of COVID-19 or other illnesses.
Mt. Ashland is requiring advance reservations for ticketing, ski school and rentals. None of these products will be available for purchase at the ski area.
• The ski lodge is closed to all guests except those renting equipment or taking a lesson. The locker lodge is closed to the public this season.