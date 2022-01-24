More cheese pulls and crispy pepperoni are headed to Klamath Falls this winter with the opening of a Mountain Mike's Pizza location on Washburn Way.
The family -friendly Bay Area franchise has more than 200 pizzerias across Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah. It will open its first Klamath Basin location around the end of February.
Mountain Mike's sells fresh pizza, wings, sandwiches, salads and desserts. They make most of their ingredients in-house, including pizza dough, red sauce, ranch dressing and "legendary crispy, curly pepperoni." The new location, at 3430 Washburn Way, fills the space vacacated by the old Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse that closed in 2019.
Jim Smith, developing agent for Mountain Mike's Pizza in Oregon, said the location was supposed to open for business three months ago, but has been delayed due to supply chain and pandemic-related delays.
Smith said Mountain Mike's chose to open in Klamath Falls partially because of how many basin residents became regulars at the Medford location, which has been open for more than 30 years. Located across from Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, it attracts people who traveled to the Medford hospital for medical reasons and needed a bite to eat.
"I can't tell you how many people I met in my lobby in Medford who were from the Klamath Basin who said, 'When are you coming over here?'" Smith said. "Well, the answer is: We're there."
Smith said the location has already hired about 20 employees and is looking to bring on 20 more, including cashiers, cooks, shift leads and delivery drivers. Job postings can be found online at bestpizzajob.com. Things should be up and running in about a month, Smith said, barring any additional hiccups.
"I cannot wait to see the smiling faces of folks in Klamath Falls," he said.