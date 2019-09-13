CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — A motorcyclist was killed at Crater Lake National last week, Sunday, Sept. 8, when his motorcycle collided with the back of pickup on the park's North Entrance Road.
Park officials said Matthew O'Brien, no age listed of Portland, died following the 11:45 a.m. incident. Information about the incident was not released until Friday.
According to park officials, rangers and emergency personnel from Chemult Fire Department, Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and Air Link Medical Helicopters responded to the intersection of the North Entrance Road and the Red Cone Trail parking area after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash. Further reports indicated O'Brien was unresponsive and was pronounced dead on scene.
O'Brien was traveling alone and was on a weekend camping trip to the park. According to park officials, the pickup truck was stopped in the northbound lane waiting for the oncoming traffic to clear so that the driver could make a left hand turn into the Red Cone Trail parking area when O'Brien's motorcycle collided into the back of the truck.
There were no other injuries as a result of the crash. O'Brien was wearing a helmet and gloves at the time of the crash.
Oregon State Police were called to assist with the accident reconstruction. As of Friday, the cause of the accident is still under investigation although it is speculated that poor visibility, weather and road conditions, along with speed, attributed to the accident.