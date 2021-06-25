Lava Beds National Monument has opened more areas for public use in the portion of the park affected by the 2020 Caldwell Fire.
In July 2020, the fire swept through Lava Beds National Monument and burned 70% of the park. For safety reasons and to allow for cultural resource emergency stabilization assessments, much of the eastern half of the park has been closed since to visitors.
Most of the burned area has now reopened to the public except for the northeast corner of the park. Black Crater/Thomas-Wright Battlefield Trail (1.1 miles) and Three Sisters Trail (8.7 miles) are now open, as well as the southern end of the Lyons Trail, from the Skull Cave trail head to the junction with the Three Sisters Trail.
The East Wildlife Lookout in the northeast corner of the park is also open. Due to the severity of the fire, the northeast corner of the park remains closed to the public, including the northern half of the Lyons Trail from the Three Sisters junction to the park road, near Hospital Rock.
Visitors must still follow the posted regulations and safety guidance. Do not enter areas that are closed. Within Captain Jacks Stronghold, visitors must stay on the trail.
Pets and bicycles are not allowed on trails. No matter the length of the trail, always carry plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and a hat, as there is no surface water and limited shade along the trails. Also watch for rattlesnakes and be prepared for sudden weather changes any time of year. When hiking within the area burned by the Caldwell fire, be alert for these potential hazards: falling trees and branches, trail damage, loose rocks, and windblown dust and ash.
For maps and other park information, the visitor center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. Visit www.nps.gov/labe for information.