ALTURAS —The weather was cooler on Wednesday at the Dalton Reservoir trap site resulting in nineteen horses that were safely gathered and transported to the Double Devil Horse Corrals. As of Wednesday afternoon a total of 212 horses have been gathered, according to a news release.
The 2013 territory management plan designates a level of 206 to 402 adult wild horses. There are currently an estimated 1,802 adult wild horses on and around the territory. The Modoc National Forest has contracted with Sun J Livestock to gather approximately 500 wild horses from the territory this fall.
The Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals are open to tours on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. Gather viewing opportunities at trap sites are available for a limited number of public and media representatives on a first-come-first-served basis. Call 530-233-8738 to make reservations or for more information.
According to the news release, Forest Service wild horse managers are grateful so many people are already expressing interest in making these horses part of their families. However, please keep in mind they are not yet ready for selection. Until the gather is concluded and the horses can be fully cared for and processed, individual horses cannot be spoken for or reserved. Interested individuals can apply now in order to be ready to take horses home when the time comes. Applications and information are available at https://go.usa.gov/xQ3r3.
When the time comes to select individual horses or to just to see what is coming in this year, pictures can be found on numerous volunteer-run social media pages specifically focused on promoting and placing gathered Devil’s Garden horses. These include: Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals at facebook.com/doubledevilwildhorsecorrals; Fall in love with a Devils Garden mustang at facebook.com/groups/425692178037946; Devil’s Garden Wild Horses at facebook.com/devilsgardenwildhorses and A Devil’s garden mustang for you at facebook.com/adoptadevilsgardenmustang.