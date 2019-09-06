Dylan Carlson only wants an opportunity.
After spending four years in amateur boxing, Carlson will finally fulfill a dream and compete in his first professional boxing fight.
After a 10-7 amateur record, which included six fights won by knockout, the 27-year-old fighter from the Klamath Basin will have his first professional fight Saturday in Medford in the Rogue Valley Rumble.
Reyes Aguilera will be his first opponent in a match that will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson County Expo.
Carlson, originally from Omaha, Neb. and a Mazama High School graduate, has made noise through amateur boxing after he won the Oregon Golden Gloves three years in row and made it to the regional tournament in Las Vegas twice.
In his four years of boxing, not once has he been knocked out.
He was finally noticed by several Medford promoters and was asked to participate in the professional boxing fight two months ago.
“I am ready. I cannot wait. It is time to go win; it is all that is on my mind. Sometimes you just have to go in there and be the dog,” Carlson said. “I have just been waiting for this since the amateurs. I want to work my way up the ladder and get my shot one day.”
Juan Ulloa, who has helped out for several years as a coach for Battleground Boxing, has helped develop Carlson as a boxer and will be his manager for the upcoming fight.
“I ran into him at a gym in Medford and he told me he would see me in Klamath next year. I did not pay much attention to it,” Ulloa said. “He just showed up randomly one day and reminded me he would come ready to train. We would like to thank Green Cuts, Nibbley’s, Strength in Motion and the YMCA. Susie, Debbie, Jorge, Phil and Wendy have all helped make this fight a reality.”
The biggest asset Carlson has is his speed. He was a running back at Southern Oregon University and has made sure to use his agility on the boxing ring. He has used his first match ever as motivation after he was not in the shape he wanted to be in and lost.
Carlson has stayed healthy as a fighter.
Other than tearing his ACL in college, he has not had a serious injury since then.
The fight versus Aguilera will include four three-minute rounds.
Having boxing be a major part of his life never occurred to him when he was younger.
His first thought of becoming a boxer came from one of his family members he always valued.
“I did not think of it as a child. My grandpa was a pro boxer back in the day and that is what got me started in it but I did not think of it much when I was younger,” Carlson said. “He retired before I was born but it was the first thought that was triggered in my mind to become a boxer.”
The young athlete is determined to keep fighting for quite some time in order to reach the level of success he desires.
“I just want to get a title shot one day. That is what is on my mind most of the day. I played football at SOU and wanted to do something after and got into it quickly,” Carlson said. “It is an everyday sport, no days off. Rent is due every day.”
Carlson has his mind made up.
He has aspirations to compete for the Northwest title and can lead to opportunities to compete for the United States title, World Boxing Council or the World Championships.
There will be much support in Medford for the fight as he expects to have nearly 100 people there to support him.
Carlson will look to be at 165 pounds for a weigh-in Friday, something that has not been his normal routine. As an amateur, boxers are weighed the day of the event.
“You just keep fighting until the champ gives you a chance to take his title away. You get your shot and you gotta take it,” Carlson said. “Keep the pressure on them so they cannot think what you are going to do next. Be in their face. Hopefully, you catch them with a good punch and lights out.”