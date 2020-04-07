Klamath County reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 22. Coronavirus testing capacity at Sky Lakes Medical Center has also increased.
According to a press release, Sky Lakes received additional coronavirus testing supplies for the drive-through testing site at the Community Health Education Center at 2200 N Eldorado Blvd. and was ready to begin testing more people Tuesday.
The additional supplies mean that “anyone” can be tested, according to the Sky Lakes release, but people are encouraged to call their health providers before they get tested.
Klamath County Public Health said in a Tuesday news release announcing the newest case in the county that people who aren’t showing symptoms for the novel coronavirus shouldn’t be tested. “If everyone seeks testing, it will clog the laboratories and extend the diagnosis time of those suffering from symptoms,” said public health spokesperson Valeree Lane.
Sky Lakes spokesperson Tom Hottman said that’s where the medical center and public health’s guidance differs — Sky Lakes is encouraging people with symptoms to come get tested right away, but the medical center isn’t limiting tests to only those with symptoms. Hottman said this is because doctors now know people can spread the virus even before someone experiences symptoms. Hottman called this being “inclusive” in the hospital’s approach.
“The more knowledge we have of COVID-19 the better we can respond all around,” Hottman said.
The Centers for Disease Control lists people without symptoms as a “non-priority” for testing, and the Oregon Health Authority still says that not everyone who is sick needs to be tested. OHA encourages people to call public health or their healthcare provider to determine if they should be tested.
With this increased testing capability, KCPH said the county will see more cases announced.
“Knowing who is positive for COVID-19 helps us make recommendations about home isolation and further follow-up,” said Dr. Grant Niskanen, a family practice physician and a Sky Lakes vice president.
According to the Sky Lakes release, “Testing for COVID-19 is important so people can learn quickly if they are infected with the virus, and so doctors can test people with whom those patients came in contact. These steps will help slow the spread of the virus.”
KCPH said in its news release, “It is important to look at the number of people who have been hospitalized, only three, in relation to the overall total of 22. Evidence is showing that people may contract the virus and have no symptoms. They may infect others without realizing it. This is why it is important to continue the practices of staying home, social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfecting surfaces, and frequent handwashing.”
One of the 22 cases reported in Klamath County has recovered, according to public health, and 399 people in the county have been tested.
Of the reported cases in the county, four of them are in people 20-29 years old, seven are ages 30-39, three are ages 40-49, three are 50-59, four are ages 60-69 and one is between the ages of 70-79.
Of those reported cases, three people have been hospitalized, one 40-49, one 50-59 and one 60-69.
Fourteen of those who tested positive are female and eight are male, according to KCPH.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown joined the CDC Tuesday in encouraging people to wear cloth face masks in public, shifting from the previous guidance that cloth masks won’t do anything to lower people’s risk. Now, the CDC says that masks can help prevent spreading the virus in the case that someone is sick and doesn’t know it. The CDC also says people shouldn’t wear N95 masks and should save those for health care professionals and those who need them.
“Like every other strategy we have used to address this crisis, wearing homemade masks will only be effective if we all work together. Continue to stay home to the maximum extent possible, and add wearing a homemade mask to the list of precautions you are practicing when you go out in public,” Brown said in a news release. “Make sure you are still abiding by all the social distancing measures we have in place. And, please only wear homemade masks, not medical masks that are desperately needed by our frontline health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.”
Hottman said Sky Lakes has the capacity to do about 120 to 150 COVID-19 tests a day through the drive-through testing site now, which will be sent to commercial labs with a three to five day wait period as of now.
He said the additional testing capacity came from a variety of sources as several pieces are needed for each test, from the nasal swab to the tube and the saline solution the swab goes in.
“The more testing we can do, the better we can allocate resources where they’re needed rather than wasting them,” Hottman said.
“We are all in this together. So, let’s do everything we can to help those on the front lines of this fight,” said Brown.