LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT – More areas of Lava Beds National Monument are reopening, but several popular features remain closed.
The park visitor center is now open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cave Loop Road has reopened, although some caves are closed because of seasonal bat colony concerns.
The park was closed after the lightning-caused Caldwell Fire erupted on July 22. Dry conditions, high winds and additional lightning strikes spread the fire further into the park, causing staff to be evacuated. The park was closed to protect the staff and public from July 23 through August 14.
Park officials said the fire is now contained, but 70% of the park lands are burned. The park’s structures remained intact, but some minor infrastructure was destroyed.
As of Monday, fee collection has resumed and the following park locations and facilities are available: the entire length of the park road, including south of the visitor center, Indian Well Campground, Valentine Cave, Skull Cave Road, Skull Cave, Schonchin Butte Road and the Schonchin Butte Trail.
Cave Loop Road is open although some caves are closed. To learn which are open and closed visit www.nps.gov/labe/planyourvisit/caving.htm.
Also open are: Forest Service Road 49, Heppe Cave, Mammoth Crater andHidden Valley, Big Nasty Trail, Merrill Cave and the Whitney Butte Trail, Fleener Chimneys, Gillems Camp, Canby Cross, west wildlife overlook, Hospital Rock and the petroglyph section.
Until further notice, all burned areas are closed to public access, including the trails to Caldwell Butte, Three Sisters, Bunchgrass, Lyons and Missing Link, Big Painted Cave and Symbol Bridge, Balcony/Boulevard Cave, Black Crater/Thomas-Wright Battlefield, Captain Jacks Stronghold trail and parking lot, as well as the east wildlife overlook.
Visitors are asked to obey posted closures and stay on designated trails and paths. Do not stop on the road to observe the fire damage or take photos.
The ground that burned is free from vegetation and visitors are not allowed to collect anything left exposed. Leave it on the ground.
Changes and updates affecting are available at the park’s website at www.nps.gov/labe.
