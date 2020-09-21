A new contract for planes and people who simulate enemy aircraft means additional jets, pilots and support crews will be working and living in Klamath Falls for at least four years.
The 173rd Fighter Wing based at Kingsley Field announced Monday that Tactical Air, Inc. agreed to a four-year contract. The company supplies adversary air aircraft for training purposes.
Currently there are two F-5AT aircraft at Kingsley Field, with two more expected to arrive when they begin flying what is commonly called “red air.” That entails simulating an adversary on the field of battle during student training missions.
The aircraft and crews supplied by Tactical Air will increase training capability by freeing up F-15 cockpits for student pilot training instead of using them to simulate an enemy.
In the past, Kingsley Field has utilized temporary adversary air services, but has not had a four-year contract in place, which meant employees of the company did not often live and work in Klamath Falls.