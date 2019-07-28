Construction on a roughly $6 million apartment complex development in Klamath Falls is scheduled to begin in April 2020, according to Diana Otero, executive director of Klamath Housing Authority.
The 58-unit, Sunrise Vista apartment complex, is part of a 35-acre parcel slated to boost housing opportunities in the area on the south end of Homedale Road in Klamath Falls. The housing development, funded by federal tax credits, would fill in the front entrance of KHA’s property. The land also has necessary sewer and power infrastructure in place for future developments of town houses and possibly single-family “starter” homes for rent or purchase.
“By getting this done, we’ve opened up the pathway,” Otero said.
Otero has already spoken publicly about the development at a housing meeting earlier this year. She sat down with the H&N to explain the need for it in the community.
Otero hopes the development helps to provide more options, including for those who might not be able to afford their current living situation in a middle income apartment.
“Maybe you’re living in middle income housing but you’re spending 60% of your paycheck to live there,” she said.
“You’re not doing other things because all your money’s going to your rent,” she added.
“If there’s housing that you can pay lower rent, you’re obviously going to move to it. So maybe someone that can afford the rent you’re paying can move into yours. It’s a trickle up and down effect.”
Otero said she believes the community as a whole is acknowledging the issue of a housing shortage.
“I think the community is coming together and trying to figure out how to get more housing built here,” Otero said.
“Workers need places to live and there’s not a lot of rental vacancy,” she added.
Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), the economic development arm in Klamath county, is supportive of the housing effort.
Julie Matthews, project manager at KCEDA, said any increase of housing is going to add to the local housing market.
“It really is another element to getting new business and getting people to expand, because when they expand, they need more workers,” Matthews said.
“Affordable, attainable housing — it kind of supports economic development. Business can’t have employees if they have nowhere to live.”
Matthews said KCEDA is working with other community stakeholders to pursue more housing development for middle-income households over the next five years.