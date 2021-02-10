Sky Lakes Medical Center will host two special COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for Klamath County residents 80 and older.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and will be given 12:30-5 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday on the fourth floor in the original medical center.
You can schedule an appointment by calling 1-833-606-4370 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Appointments cannot be made on site and walk-ins are not accepted.
Once people are scheduled, their doses are assured. Second doses can be scheduled at this week’s clinics.
According to the Oregon Health Authority’s phased distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, individuals 80 and older are now eligible for vaccinations.
The distribution plan also specifies that people who are 75 and older will become eligible for vaccination next week, 70 and older will become eligible Feb. 21 and 65 and older on Feb. 28.