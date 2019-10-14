A prescribed burn will begin Tuesday in Moore Park, conducted by the Oregon Department of Forestry with Klamath County Fire District 1, U.S. Forest Service and city parks staff, according to a news release.
Favorable weather conditions may create a window to treat up to 15 acres in Moore Park.
Smoke may be visible during and after ignitions for several days. Signs will be placed in the Moore Park and Lynnewood areas. Fire personnel, vehicles and equipment may be present.
The main roadway from the entrance to exit (the lower loop by the soccer fields and playground) will remain open. The upper gated loops in proximity to the burn will be signed and closed. The public is asked to watch for prescribed fire signs, be aware of fire operations and drive safely.