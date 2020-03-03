Monster Trucks bring insanity to Klamath

Adrenaline junkies and gear heads packed the Klamath County Fairgrounds’ John Hancock Event Center Saturday night to witness the second Monster Truck Insanity event in Klamath Falls.
Five trucks vied for titles in the wheelie contest, freestyle contest and racing. The line-up featured Jeff Souza driving “Kamikaze,” Mike Christensen driving “Vendetta,” Jacob Ladwig driving the familiar “Rat Attack,” 69 year-old Sam Sturges driving “Unnamed and Untamed,” and Ranger Joe Cypher driving “Marauder.”
Cypher drives what he calls the world’s first hand-operated monster truck as Cypher is in a wheel chair. He was a Ranger with the U.S. Army, where he served from 1986 to 1988.
Cypher has been driving monster trucks for 27 years, he said. He blew up his last engine, so he built the Marauder.
He does it for the adrenaline and recalled that when he was a kid his favorite toys were hot wheels.
Fans even got to take a ride around the arena in the back of the “Livin Free” monster truck, rocking a red, white and blue paint job and 10 seats in the bed. Anyone who wanted a ride for $10 a person would get one, the MC promised, and people lined up before the show, during intermission and after the show to do donuts high off the ground.
Sturges of “Unnamed and Untamed” is turning 70 this year, but the MC said “when he puts on that helmet he’s 25.”
Rat Attack came to Klamath Falls last year from its home in Casper, Wyoming for the tour’s stop here, but Saturday was Ladwig’s first time diving the truck at the fairgrounds.
Christensen and “Vendetta,” from Utah, won Saturday night wheelie contest with the best wheelie of the night by far.
Souza and “Kamikaze” won the monster truck racing by a hair, just beating out Ladwig.
Ladwig did take home the last title of the night, however, when the crowd voted him by the volume of their cheers the winner of the freestyle contest. His donuts had even a good number of adults in the arena covering their ears from the roar of the engine.
The tough truck racing kept the action going between the monster truck events with locals bringing out their run down vehicles they didn’t mind beating up some more, from a Ford Ranger, to a Jeep Cherokee to a spray-painted minivan that left a trail of pieces behind the jumps, including shreds of the front fender.
A couple vehicles that took on the jumps needed a tow via a tractor hitching up the back end and pushing the car and driver back to the pits.
For the Leap Day show Saturday night, the MC gave some birthday shout outs and had fun working out how old the birthday people were in Leap Days.
The monsters put on another show Sunday afternoon before hitting the road to their next tour stop in Grantsville, Utah.