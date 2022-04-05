A tip from a concerned Oregon mom about an alleged internet predator coercing explicit photos from young girls has uncovered more victims across the U.S, according to police.
Michael Anthony Ferris, 43, of Mill Shoals, Illinois, is accused of pressuring a young Oregon girl to send him nude pictures of herself via Facebook.
A grand jury in Jackson County has indicted Ferris on coercion charges as well as using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
The alleged crimes occurred in May 2020 when the mother of the girl reported to police that her daughter had been contacted on Facebook and was pressured to share explicit photos.
The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team’s investigation uncovered 29 alleged underage victims throughout the U.S. That includes another girl in Oregon, according to police. The Oregon police task force worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the investigation.
Ferris is jailed in Illinois. He faces 27 felony charges including distribution of child pornography, sexual exploitations of minors, cyberstalking and interstate extortion.
According to Oregon police, Ferris would pressure and threaten underage girls across the U.S. to send him explicit images and webcam footage via Facebook and Facebook Messenger. He would use fake names such as “Sammy Gray” and “Sarah Mansfield” when approaching the girls on social media.
Investigators say they are looking for more potential victims, including in the Pacific Northwest. The ages of the alleged victims were not released by police.