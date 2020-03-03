Ready to hear some stories and marvelous tall tales?
If you get the chance, and have the time, sit down with Molly O’Keeffe and get ready to hear captivating tales. After all, she’s a woman who’s sung for Johnny Cash, cooked for ravenous lambing and cattle branding crews, been bucked off snotty horses, shot and killed a threatening rattlesnake, roped a gopher and, from the time she was five years old, been horseback.
Now age 87, her riding days are over. But O’Keeffe remains ever feisty and overflowing with memories of the ranching life she loves.
“Kids in school thought I had the greatest life,” chuckled O’Keeffe, whose growing up and adult years included small Klamath Basin towns that straddle Southern Oregon and far Northern California like Malin, Bonanza, Newell and Merrill before she settled in Klamath Falls 12 years ago.
O’Keeffe began life on a violently stormy night in 1933 at her family’s Malin area home. “Molly,” she was told years later by her parents, “you have a personality and temperament just like the weather you were born in.”
The daughter of Michael “Mike” and Mary McAuliffe, she was also named Mary, but was immediately called Molly to avoid confusion. “The Irish always have lots of names,” O’Keeffe tells, noting her father was nicknamed “The Horseman” because of his love of horses. He immigrated to the U.S. in the mid-1920s, first working as a sheepherder before saving enough money to buy cattle and property on Bryant Mountain.
Because the family had a small but growing operation, she and her older brother, John “Jackie,” were horseback at young ages and learning all aspects of ranching. For O’Keeffe it was an education in, “what farm and ranch girls have to be able to do,” including branding, crockpot cooking for crews, working cattle, and handling whatever situation popped up. “As a kid you had to learn. I spent a good part of my youth on saddle horses.”
O’Keeffe tells a litany of stories. There was the time, for example, her brother dared her to rope a badger, which left them stunned when, “Unfortunately, I caught one” Her nervous horse danced uncomfortably but she was “afraid it (the lassoed gopher) would go down that hole and I’d lose my rope.”
Other memories include times she and Jackie trailed the cattle from the family ranch outside Malin to the tiny settlement of Kirk, a now vanished community between Chiloquin and Chemult. It was a 10-day ride. Their father, who had other work to attend to, checked on them each night. And she still bristles when remembering a “hateful little mare” that bucked her off. But, as she says matter-of-factly, “That was my life that day - and that was my life many days.”
Life changed during her senior year at Malin High School when she met Bill O’Keeffe at a friend’s wedding. Two years later, in January 1953, they were married. “Until I married Bill I wasn’t used to sheep.” She learned quickly as they ran bands around the area and grew potatoes and alfalfa at their home ranch. Their family expanded, eventually including a son, Kevin, and daughters, Tara O’Keeffe and Wilda Vanderboegh.
To supplement the family income, O’Keeffe worked 22 years as a bookkeeper for the Department of Agriculture in Merrill.
Since retiring and being widowed 28 years ago, O’Keeffe has remained active, singing soprano for groups that performed throughout far northern California and Oregon. As a soloist “I sang for at least 100 weddings and funerals. That kept me busy all summer.” When Johnny Cash visited and performed in Klamath Falls, O’Keeffe sang the “Star Spangled Banner” before his performance. As a volunteer, O’Keeffe coordinated Assistance League fundraisers and remains active with a local PEO (Philanthropic Education Organization) and staffs the Klamath Falls hospital’s information desk.
With a lifetime in small towns and places that can’t be found on maps - Oklahoma Flats, Captain Jack’s Lake, the Clear Lake Hills, Dairy, Langell Valley and Saddle Blanket Flat – O’Keeffe savors her memories.
“My ranch life, I loved it. It was hard work, but I never resented a day of it. I loved all the people I knew, the life I lived. Ranch life is really the only thing I knew.”