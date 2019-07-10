ALTURAS – Modoc National Forest officials are seeking members for a full federal Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) for Modoc County, according to a news release. The main purpose of the RAC is to provide for public participation in the review and recommendation of resource projects that benefit public lands. Applications must be received by July 31 to be considered.
RACs are a provision of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000. By law the four-year term, 15-member committee represents a wide array of National Forest interests.
Members reside within the state in which the committee has jurisdiction and, to the extent practicable, provide local representation in the category for which they are appointed. An additional member is also appointed as a replacement in case a committee member leaves.
RAC projects may include, but are not limited to: road, trail, and infrastructure maintenance or obliteration; soil productivity improvements; improvements in forest ecosystem health; watershed restoration and maintenance; restoration, maintenance, and improvement of wildlife and fish habitat; control of noxious and exotic weeds; hazardous fuels reduction; and reintroduction of native species. Projects can occur on private land if it can be demonstrated that there is a benefit to public land resources.
Interested applicants can apply by completing a cover letter and interest form found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/modoc/workingtogether/advisorycommittees, and sending to Attn: RAC Coordinator, 225 W. Eighth St., Alturas, CA 96101.
Once committee members are selected an additional FBI background screening will be done. For further information, about RAC membership, call Ken Sandusky at 530-233-8713.