ALTURAS — The Modoc National Forest is enacting campfire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees and communities, effective immediately and until further notice. Outside of developed campgrounds and certain permitted facilities, igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire on national forests in California will be prohibited.
Forest Service officials are taking this necessary step to ensure that firefighters are available to safely respond and manage incidents. Ninety-five percent of all wildfires in California are human caused.
“With the above-normal fire season projected in much of California and the combined potential for wildfires and smoke to impact communities and firefighters, we need to reduce or eliminate this large ignition source and protect our firefighting resources,” said Modoc National Forest Supervisor Chris Christofferson.
Forest visitors will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves, in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials.
This order can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/modoc/alerts-notices/?aid=58896. Call 530-233-8713 for additional information.