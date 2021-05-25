ALTURAS — The Modoc National Forest Supervisor’s Office has reopened as of Tuesday, May 25, after closure due to COVID-19 restrictions. Forest Service offices could be closed at any time without notice due to changing pandemic guidelines.
Permits and other services requiring systems access will be offered based on staff availability. Call ahead at 530-233-5811 to ensure personnel are available for specific needs.
Offices in Tulelake, Adin and Cedarville are not yet scheduled to open for in-person service. All forest product permits will be available from the Supervisor’s Office in Alturas only.
Firewood cutting will continue to be offered with no permit needed. Modoc National Forest firewood cutting rules are found at online at www.fs.usda.gov.
Minerals managers plan to begin offering permits again for personal-use collection of obsidian at the four designated collection areas on the Warner Mountain Ranger District. An additional update will be shared when obsidian collection opens. Until then, no obsidian collection is permitted on the Modoc National Forest. Call 530-233-5811 to learn about other rockhounding opportunities.
The Pacific Southwest Region of the Forest Service requires all employees and visitors to complete a self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering any facility. Guidance will be posted at all entrances for review. Fully vaccinated visitors, and employees, are no longer required to wear a face covering or maintain social distancing while inside the facility. Visitors and employees who have not been vaccinated yet are asked to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing while inside the facility. Masks will be provided at the entrance.