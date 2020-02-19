Alturas, Calif. – Modoc National Forest is seeking comments on a preliminary application to the State of California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division for the 2019-2020 grant cycle, according to a news release.
Modoc National Forest submitted one OHV grant proposal this cycle, to sustain motor vehicle opportunities. The grant proposal includes forest-wide signage improvements and maintenance of low-standard roads that serve as off-highway vehicle routes.
A public review and comment period for the State Grants and Cooperative Agreement Program begins Tuesday, March 3 and ends Monday, May 4. State regulations require annual public participation in this fund-allocation process.
The OHV grant application proposals can be viewed through the California internet-based “Online Grant Application” software. After the public review and comment process, a final application will be submitted in June. The public may view and comment on the preliminary application by visiting the State Grants and Cooperative Agreements Programs website at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov and selecting the “Grants” tab. The Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division website will provide further detailed instructions for accessing the preliminary applications and submitting comments.
“California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division has become a great partner to Modoc National Forest over the last several years,” said Forest Engineer Chris Bielecki. “This current application would provide for another season of road maintenance and signage improvements for our maintenance level 2 road network in 2021. The Forest currently manages over 3,300 miles of these system roads that are open to all motor vehicles.”