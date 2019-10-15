ALTURAS — Although forest personnel are still tagging, cataloging and caring for Devil’s Garden Horses gathered in 2019, more than 300 are now ready to be viewed and selected for transport to their new homes, according to a Modoc National Forest news release.
Responding to requests from adopters after last year’s gather, the Forest Service worked with volunteers to provide more photos and a short video clip of each horse. Videos of all horses processed so far can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ModocMares and www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ModocGeldings.
Volunteer pictures of horses with their tag numbers and descriptions meant to assist adopters with their selections can be found on the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals Facebook page at facebook.com/doubledevilwildhorsecorrals.
The Modoc National Forest will host a placement event and open house 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 2 at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals outside of Alturas. Anyone attending that day to select horses will need to make an appointment ahead of time by calling 530-233-8713. Appointments to view horses on Wednesdays, Fridays and the first Saturday of every month can be made by calling 530-233-8738. Three-hour blocks to select horses with a Forest Service escort will be offered with confirmed reservations.
Forest personnel cannot guarantee the pickup of horses the same day selections are made. Those wanting to pick up horses the same day as selection should complete their selections by noon to give corral personnel enough time for possible loading by late afternoon. Plan on staying overnight locally or making arrangements for pick up at a later time and date. Applications and the required pick-up planning form are available at https://go.usa.gov/xQ3r3.
Following up on an earlier report, test results on a mare that was trampled in the mare pen came back negative for diseases that could have led to the accident. One stud had to be euthanized due to complications from gelding. This means four total horses have died as a result of accidents in the corrals this year. This includes one that mare died quickly as a result of the injury she received from running into a gate at the corrals, and a young stud that had to be euthanized for a leg injury.
The 2013 Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory management plan designates a level of 206 to 402 adult wild horses. There were an estimated 1,802 adult wild horses on and around the territory before the this fall's gather operations, which brought in a total of 499 horses.