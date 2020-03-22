ALTURAS — The Modoc National Forest has closed offices and is implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak, in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities, according to a news release.
Customers needing information, permits and maps are encouraged to call 530-233-5811 during regular business hours for prompt customer service.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Kris Sexton. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”
These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing.
Visitors are encouraged to contact their local forest or ranger district office and check the forest’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ModocNF for the latest office hours and availability.
Visitors to National Forests are urged to take precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).