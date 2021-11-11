The Modoc Nation, a federally-recognized Native American tribe based in Oklahoma and descended from Klamath Basin native people, hired Ken Sandusky to represent the tribe in their traditional homelands.
Sandusky previously spent 14 years as a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, much of that on the Modoc National Forest. He serves on the Modoc County Fire Safe Council and Modoc Fish, Game and Recreation commission.
Born and raised in Klamath Falls, Sandusky attended Riverside Elementary and graduated from Klamath Union and Oregon Tech. He is a member of the Choctaw Nation.
“After coming home to help with wild horses and everything else they have going on the Modoc National Forest, I am lucky to have the chance to help the Modoc Nation reestablish and support the communities and land we all love,” said Sandusky.
Sandusky is now managing all aspects of the Modoc Nation’s efforts in Siskiyou and Modoc counties. The tribes’ top priority is to revive the overgrazed ranchlands recently purchased by the tribe near Tulelake, with the goal of establishing a new branch of the Modoc Nation’s bison herd.
The Modoc Nation descends from Modocs who were removed to Oklahoma after the Modoc War at Captain Jack’s Stronghold in what is now the Lava Beds National Monument. It is based in Miami, Okla., and is now expanding interests into Northern California, according to the tribe.