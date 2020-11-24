ALTURAS, Calif. — Prescribed burns are planned for various locations on the Modoc National Forest as conditions allow within the safest possible burn windows and in coordination with other Northern California Forests, Modoc National Forest Fire and Fuels personnel plan to conduct prescribed fire activities, according to a news release.
Prescribed fire, including vegetation cutting, removal and burning of piles and low-intensity understory burning, is an important tool for the Forest Service’s mission to reduce build-up of hazardous fuels, restore forest ecosystems and improve safety of local communities.
Fire managers follow a risk-management approach when conducting these projects and mitigate to the greatest extent possible the impacts to local communities, residences and infrastructure. All prescribed fire plans describe the specific conditions under which prescribed fires will be conducted including the weather, number of personnel and opportunities to minimize smoke impacts.
Residents and visitors are asked to avoid areas where prescribed fires are being conducted. Some smoke may be visible. People should not be alarmed as the fires are carefully monitored. Local fire and government authorities will be notified prior to burn days and kept informed throughout prescribed fire operations.
Though other opportunities may be identified as safe conditions and access allow, planned projects include:
■ Stone Fire Slash Piles: Doublehead and Big Valley ranger districts
■ Crowder Habitat Slash Piles: T47N R11E multiple sections
■ Fender Prescribed Fire: T45N R14E and T46N R24E multiple sections
■ Soup Springs Campground Piles: T40N R15E Sec1 and 9
■ Stough Campground Slash Piles: T43N R15E Sec27
■ West Valley Juniper Slash Piles: T39N R14E multiple sections
■ Antelope Plains Slash Piles: T44N R10E and T43N R10E multiple sections
■ DG Plantation Resale Slash Piles: T44N R7E Sec33 and 26
■ Green Springs Prescribed Fire: West of Goose Lake near Greensprings Reservoir
■ Manzanita Slash Piles: T40N R10E Sec22, 26 and 35
■ Doe Springs Slash Piles: T39N R10E Sec11
■ Rush Slash Piles: T40N R9E multiple sections
■ Cove Salvage Slash Piles: T40N R8E, T40N R9E and T39N R9E multiple sections
■ Timber Mountain Slash Piles: T44N R6E Sec 29
■ Judges Pit Slash Piles: T40N R9E Sec14
■ Telephone Flat Slash Piles: T43N R4E Sec 18
■ Ambrose Valley Slash Piles: T39N R10E Sec33 and 34
■ Doublehead Slash Piles: T44N R7E, T45N R7E and T46N R7E multiple sections
■ 56 Road Fuel Break Slash Piles: T42N R4E Sec13 and 14
■ Medicine Lake Slash Piles: T43N R3E multiple sections
For more information visit www.facebook.com/ModocNF.