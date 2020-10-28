ALTURAS, Calif. — Modoc National Forest Christmas tree permits will be on sale at various local businesses from November 5 through December 24, according to a news release.
No tree permits will be sold directly by the forest service. Permits are $10 each, with a limit of two permits per household. Permits should be in possession when cutting trees.
Permits are available for purchase at the following businesses: Chevron Station (Alturas), Page’s Market (Cedarville), Davis Creek Mercantile (Davis Creek), Don’s Deli (Newell), Jolly Kone (Tulelake), Adin Supply Co. (Adin), Likely General Store (Likely), and Juniper Junction (Adin).
Fourth grade students who get an Every Kid Outdoors Pass can use that pass for one free Christmas tree from the Modoc National Forest, just take that pass along when harvesting a family tree. This pass also allows free access to federal lands and waters for a full year. To get started, a fourth grader can visit https://everykidoutdoors.gov/pass.htm and follow the instructions to print an outdoor pass. This pass will serve as the Christmas tree permit for participating fourth graders and their families this year.
Modoc National Forest officials recommend calling for more information about forest conditions, business hours or permit sales. Reach the Forest Headquarters/Devil’s Garden Ranger District at 530-233-5811.
Christmas trees may not be cut from administrative sites, wilderness, research natural areas, active timber sales or within 200 feet of any building, campground, state highway, river, stream, pond, lake or other water body.