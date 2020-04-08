Modoc County Emergency Services and Modoc County Public Health have opened its Emergency Operations Center as of March 12 in unified command with Modoc Sheriff Tex Dowdy and interim Public Health Director Stacy Sphar, according to a news release.
The opening of the operations center is timely in preparation for emergency response related to COVID-19 and other emergencies. Presently, Modoc County is one of nine counties in the state of California with zero confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“Medical providers in our County are testing patients who present with symptoms suggesting the possibility of COVID-19 illness,” said County Health Officer, Dr. Edward P. Richert. “Otherwise, people might think that anyone who wants to be tested can request a test. Both hospitals within the County have adopted the same screening principals and a full respiratory panel is run before testing for COVID-19.”
Modoc County hosts several trainings and exercises throughout the year for first responders, agencies, county departments and public employees.
“Planning and preparation is what is helping us through this COVID-19 crisis,” said Interim Director of Public Health Stacy Sphar. “Within the County, we had several caches of supplies. We were able to fulfill resource requests for all 13 fire districts, both hospitals, medical facilities, ambulance services, law enforcement agencies, the jail and multiple county departments. We are ready. We have been putting out a lot of information to educate the public and keep residents updated about changes as the COVID-19 incident grows.“
Dr. Richert serves as the Modoc County Health Officer and was appointed by the Modoc County Board of Supervisors. The Health Officers have played a key role in the global COVID-19 pandemic. The contribution of the Health Officer is of essential significance in both the preparedness planning process and the reaction to health risks.
The Health Officer is engaged in all stages of the planning process for public health crisis control. The role of the Health Officer has become more important than ever as our state faces continuing spread of COVID-19 and demands greater emphasis on public health emergency preparedness.
Dr. Richert started his tenure with Modoc Medical Center in 1980. He has raised his family in Modoc County and currently serves as the Chief of Staff and Rural Health Clinic Director.
“This is prime flu and cold season as well, so we want to cover all our bases. We can’t stress to the public enough that their best prevention is washing their hands and staying home as much as possible,” said Richert. “COVID-19 is one of those viruses that may not have serious symptoms for one resident and can hospitalize another. We really want to protect our elderly in the community and anyone with underlying health conditions.”
Modoc County relies almost entirely on volunteers for both fire and medical first responders. Thirteen fire districts blanket the county responding to thousands of calls per year.
“One of the first things we established with the COVID-19 incident was a protocol for our first responders,” said Heather Hadwick, deputy director of OES. “We have volunteer firefighters that are in that vulnerable population. We can’t afford to have our first responders be exposed because we just don’t have the manpower to backfill those spots. We pride ourselves in working together and we were able to do just that at the very beginning. We created protocols for dispatch to screen callers, changed the number of responders that are in contact with patients and made sure that they had the personal protection equipment that they needed to stay safe.”
“We were asking people to practice social distancing before the Governor’s Stay at Home Order was announced. This is our best way to get ahead of this virus. We all need to do our part.” Added Dr. Richert.
“People often don’t see the behind the scenes of incidents,” said Sphar. “There are dozens of entities working together daily to make sure that Modoc County is taken care of. We are making preparations in case of a medical surge. We are all working together to get Modoc through this. We currently have had 24 negative tests come back. We have three pending. We are ready if we get that positive case. Our residents are doing their part by adhering to the social distancing.”