The California Small School Districts' Association named Tom O’Malley, superintendent of Modoc Joint Unified School District in Alturas the 2021 Binderup Superintendent of the Year.
"MJUSD had set a goal to return to school on time and offer in person instruction to all of our students every day, and to date that has been achieved," said O'Malley. "For me, this award recognizes all of the members of the MJUSD team who put our students first and who did everything necessary to keep us open. To do what we have done this year takes a team effort, and I am truly blessed to be surrounded by amazing people."
O'Malley began his journey at MJUSD as a student, attending Alturas Elementary School, Modoc Junior High School (now Modoc Middle School) and graduating from Modoc High School.
Starting his education career as a mathematics teacher, O’Malley returned to Alturas in 2005 as assistant principal of Modoc High School, working up to principal and then superintendent in 2013. O’Malley is also assistant chief of the Alturas City Fire Department and former chair of the Sacred Heart Parish Pastoral Council.
"Tom epitomizes true leadership in all aspects that are needed of a Small School District Superintendent: integrity, student centered, trusted, great sense of humor and fearless," said Tim Taylor, executive director of SSDA.
Established in 1990, the award recognizes an individual Small School District Association member superintendent who has made an outstanding contribution to small school district leadership and management. The award is made in the name of Charles Binderup, who was an outstanding small school district superintendent in California.