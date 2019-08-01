Containment lines around the Tucker Fire held as crews worked through Wednesday night patrolling, gridding, and mopping up any heat threatening the fire perimeter. The Tucker Fire remains at 14,217 acres and is now 51% contained thanks to the efforts of both day and night shift crews. No structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Crews will continue to improve existing firelines and extinguish heat sources that could challenge the line or throw embers across the lines with the increase in winds expected today. They will utilize the GPS coordinates of known heat sources detected yesterday to locate and further mop and secure the fire perimeter. There is still heat scattered in the interior of the burned area, specifically in the base of juniper trees. This can produce visible smoke as interior islands of unburned vegetation continue to ignite inside the fire perimeter.
A red flag warning has been issued over the fire area from 2 to 8 p.m. for strong winds and low humidity.
Motorists in the area are advised that crews are still working along Highway 139. Please use caution and be aware of equipment and personnel along the road. Smoke is expected and crews will be monitoring and holding the lines.
Updates available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6470.