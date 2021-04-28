ALTURAS - The Modoc County Museum will open its doors for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 1.
Located at 600 S. Main Street in downtown Alturas, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admittance is $2 for adults Children ages 15 and under are free if accompanied by an adult. There is no entrance fee for members of the Modoc County Historical Society.
Masks will be required.
Museum manager Dixie Server said a new feature is a display of photos of rodeos and riders dating back to 1922. The exhibit was donated by Bill Golden of Alturas, who has narrated a story to go with each of the nearly 80 photos.
'The Bill Golden Collection: Modoc Heritage Cowboys' has photographs showing cowboys atop leaping, twisting horses and bulls. Several of the buckaroos — Ross Dollarhide Sr. and Jr., Hippy Burmister and Perry Ivory — are honored in various rodeo halls of fame or were past national champions. There are photos of longtime friends like Billy Duffy, Herb Snell, Roy and Herman Vowell, and Dally Given. Others feature famous bucking horses, including the legendary War Paint and Miss Klamath, many taken by Devere Helfrich, a Klamath Falls rodeo photographer and member of the Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Most of the cowboys in the photos were friends and, for a time, competitors. Golden was a rodeo cowboy, too. There's a picture showing air between Golden and his jackknifing bucking horse, Pepper. Another picture shows the shiny belt buckle he won in a 1954 bullriding competition.
While the Golden photo exhibit is relatively new, Server noted favorites with museum visitors include the museum’s extensive gun collection, including one firearm used by Shoshone Mike and another that is believed to have been used in the Evans-Bailey Battle, which was fought near what is now the Modoc County community of Canby.
In noting the usual seasonal closure and closures created by COVID-19, Server added that "because it has been so long since we have been open all things will seem new.”
For more information call the museum at 530-233-2944.