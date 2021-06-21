A 65-year-old Modoc County man died Sunday after the small plane he was aboard crashed.
Just after 9 a.m., a witness reported seeing a small aircraft crash on a ranch in Likely, Calif., a release from the Modoc County Sheriff's Office stated Sunday. The witness saw the plane take off from a field but fail to gain altitude.
The pilot of the plane, a man from Alturas, Calif. who is also 65, was flown by SEMSA Air to Mercy Hospital in Redding, Calif., with serious injuries.
The names of the pilot and the Modoc County man who died have not been released by press time.
The county's sheriff's office and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.