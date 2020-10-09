Charlene Jackson remembers the day her sons came home from a field trip to Lava Beds National Monument, upset over having been told that there were no more Modocs in the area.
That, of course, was blatantly untrue. Though various federal policies had attempted to eliminate a sizable portion of her people, Jackson and her family were proof that there were still Modocs living in their original homelands. But in the minds of many non-Natives in the area, the tribes who once thrived here now existed only in legends and museum artifacts.
“I want my family to know who they are, where they came from and who their people were,” Jackson said.
Tribes across the country continue to push for acknowledgement and recognition in their broader communities, asserting themselves as sovereign nations within the United States. In the Klamath Basin, that’s taking the form of the 2020 Modoc Ancestral Run. The two-day, 136-mile relay from Fort Klamath to Lava Beds begins on Friday. The run has traditionally been a healing event for tribal people — a way for them to spiritually connect with their homelands and build community.
For its 10th year, it’s turning outward to show the basin that, despite what they may have been taught, the tribes are still here.
Monica YellowOwl, behavioral health manager for the Klamath Tribes Youth and Family Guidance Center, enrolled member of the Pit River Tribe (Hammawi Band) and a descendant of the Klamath Tribes, first organized the run after seeing other tribes in the area, like the Karuk and Pit River Tribes, hold similar events. A vision showed her the first run route in Modoc country, and she decided to make it a reality.
YellowOwl said the run is about “writing a new narrative” for places that often have painful memories associated with them. It’s about reclaiming their space in an area the government repeatedly tried to remove them.
Last weekend, YellowOwl drove the planned route of this year’s run, putting out offerings of things like deer meat, elderberries, water and tobacco and praying for a good run. Trucks barreled past her on State Line Road, and she thought of how much the land had changed since colonization.
“I thought to myself, ‘I wonder when the last time this area right here had a Modoc on it?” she said. “At one time, they knew this place like the back of their hand.”
YellowOwl has seen the run’s healing effects firsthand, from people who begin it heavy-hearted and end it joyous, to young mothers bringing their days-old newborns, to Jackson running after open heart surgery.
“I’m always encouraging the community to come, even just one time, because you’ll catch it and you won’t ever forget it,” she said.
The run has, first and foremost, been a way for tribal members to work through healing historical trauma, inflicted by generations of federal Indian policy that took away traditional foods, shipped children off to inhumane boarding schools and tricked tribal members into giving up what little lands they held onto. But when a route change this year forced runners to travel along Crater Lake Parkway into Klamath Falls proper, YellowOwl saw an opportunity to communicate that resilience to the non-Native community.
“This is also a time to be present and proud of being here, to claim our existence here,” she said.
Bonanza resident Valeree Lane, who has worked with YellowOwl for several years, wrote to the Klamath Falls City Council and Klamath County Commissioners as a private citizen asking if they could hold some sort of event recognizing the run, since it would be going through Klamath Falls for the first time. COVID-19 precautions prevented a formal gathering of public officials, so instead they issued proclamations declaring the week of October 5 “Modoc Ancestral Run Week.”
“I am very delighted that both the city and county governments decided to recognize this,” Lane said. “It’s an acknowledgement that we live here together.”
The proclamations acknowledged that this land has been home to the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin peoples since time immemorial, and that the run provides “connection to resilience and healing.” YellowOwl was happy to see words like that used in halls of political power.
“I like the fact that these words are being written on legal documents and being read out loud in minutes,” she said. “I hope that people are curious about our healing, that they’re curious about the ways we’re trying to help ourselves.”
Even the run’s route symbolizes resilience: It begins with a prayer circle at Fort Klamath, where the federal government executed four Modoc warriors after the Modoc War. They’ll run through the mountains before descending into Klamath Falls and continuing through agricultural fields to a campsite near Sheepy Peak. The next day, they run along State Line Road through the Clear Lake Hills and to the southern entrance of Lava Beds. The route ends at Captain Jack’s Stronghold, where Modoc warriors held off the U.S. Army and vowed never to leave their homelands.
Fort Klamath is a particularly saddening place for many Modoc descendants, but YellowOwl said the run allows them to spin it in a new light.
“We didn’t die there. Our spirits didn’t die there. We weren’t defeated there,” she said. “We go back and we show those places of pain that we are very much alive today.”
Chloe Say, Jackson’s granddaughter, participated in both days of the run every year except the first one. Feathers belonging to her late grandfather adorn the ceremonial staff that’s carried from runner to runner.
“In 2020, we’re still here” she said. “We’re re-writing the script of trauma into something beautiful.”