A Klamath County juvenile died Wednesday in a crash on Highway 39 near Merrill.
According to Oregon State Police, troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to police, a Chevy Spark operated by the deceased, was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a semi.
The driver of the Kenworth semi-truck, Jim Hadd of Klamath Falls, was not injured.
The juvenile was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, where they died. Because they are younger than 18, their name will not be released by law enforcement.
OSP was assisted by the Merrill Fire Department and ODOT.