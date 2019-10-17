The Mills Neighborhood Association had its first annual meeting Tuesday.
About 30 people attended, most residents of the Mills Neighborhood. The purpose of the meeting was to appoint new leadership, establish a new bank account, and confirm the new bylaws.
The association lost all of its original leadership save for the president, Isabel Rodriguez, after a disagreement between Rodriguez and the board led all of the board members to resign.
Despite the disagreement and sudden shift, the tone of the meeting was one of warmth and community. There were snacks, jokes and neighbors getting to know each other.
“I can’t do it on my own and we need all of you. So we hope that you have a good time tonight. We want to continue to want to be involved in the things that we’re going to be doing in Mills,” Rodriguez told the audience.
All of the leadership positions were unopposed except for the position of secretary. All election votes were unanimous.
Rodriguez was elected as president again, Patrick Sullivan was elected vice president, Kaitlin Hakanson was elected secretary, and the three elected board members were Terra Russo, Minea Kiss and John Crawford.
No one volunteered for the position of treasurer, so the association is actively looking for someone to fill that position.
The group also voted to close the current bank account for the association, a measure that was necessary due to the abrupt resignations of the previous board members, according to Rodriguez.
“We had some folks that resigned, but they didn’t give us proper paperwork and things. And so their names still remain and they also have outstanding checks,” she said.
The vote was unanimous, as was the vote to open a new fund and transfer the small budget over to the new account. Rodriguez informed the group that about $1,000 is currently in the account.
The new bylaws were to be voted on as well, but it was decided to post the draft to the group’s Facebook page and vote on them at the next meeting.
Two kindergarten teachers from Mills Elementary also prepared a presentation for the group about the history of the school, which turns 100 next month.